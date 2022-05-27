Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,454. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $842.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

