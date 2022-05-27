MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $129,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,135.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

