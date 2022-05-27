Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MEQYF remained flat at $88.26 during trading hours on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of 86.19 and a 1 year high of 116.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is 98.27.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

