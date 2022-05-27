Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of MEQYF remained flat at $88.26 during trading hours on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of 86.19 and a 1 year high of 116.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is 98.27.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.