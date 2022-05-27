Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

