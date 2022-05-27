Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. 62,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,319. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Get Makita alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.