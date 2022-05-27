Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)
