Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

