Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 80,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

