Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MANU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 80,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.86.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.88%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.
Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
