Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Manchester United to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -75.0%.

MANU stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $655.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

