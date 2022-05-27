Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Manchester United to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -75.0%.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $655.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 186,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

