Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Claude. James Prieur Purchases 13,900 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447,502. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.21.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 21.9300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.