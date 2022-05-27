Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

MGMLF stock opened at 0.16 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.42.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

