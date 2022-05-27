Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) PT Lowered to $1.50

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 397.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,337. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

