Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FINMW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,526. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

