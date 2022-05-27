Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22,712.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,705.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.07. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

