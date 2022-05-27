Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.26).

Several brokerages recently commented on MARS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marston’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 61.65 ($0.78). 864,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,278. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.27. The company has a market capitalization of £390.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18.

In related news, insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($143,450.36).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

