Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

