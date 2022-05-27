Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,425,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.74.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

