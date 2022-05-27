Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $56.99. 15,425,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.74.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

