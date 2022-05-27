Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,425,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.74.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

