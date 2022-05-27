Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.74.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.
In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
