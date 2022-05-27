Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

