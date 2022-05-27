Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

