Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
