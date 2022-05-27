Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
