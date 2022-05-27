Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

