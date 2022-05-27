Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Masimo stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.37.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 610,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 41,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 81.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 575.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,021,000 after purchasing an additional 143,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

