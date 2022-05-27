Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.75 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,643,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

