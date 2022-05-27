Maxar Technologies (MAXR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):

5/26/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

5/12/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00.

4/13/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $30.68. 27,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

