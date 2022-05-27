Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MAXN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

