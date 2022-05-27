Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

MZDAY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.