Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

May 27th, 2022

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

MZDAY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Mazda Motor (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

