McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

MCD traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.09. 1,940,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average is $251.09. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

