McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MCD stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.09. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

