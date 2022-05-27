McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MCRAA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.48.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

