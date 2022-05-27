Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the April 30th total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

MFIN stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.