MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,042. The stock has a market cap of $635.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

