MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. MEDNAX has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

