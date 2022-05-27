Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

MDT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 220,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

