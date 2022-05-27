Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.
MDT stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
