Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

MDT stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

