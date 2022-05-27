Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.
Shares of MDT opened at $99.44 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
