Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
