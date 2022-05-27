Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

MDT opened at $99.44 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

