Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
MDT stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $20,953,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.