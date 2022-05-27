Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

MDT stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $20,953,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

