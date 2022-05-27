Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Up 179.0% in May

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.02.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($8.94) to €8.50 ($9.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.