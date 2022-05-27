MercadoLibre (MELI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/2/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00.

4/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $783.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.47 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.85.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

