Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 56.9% in May

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCARY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Mercari has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $31.97.
