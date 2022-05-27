Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 56.9% in May

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCARY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Mercari has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Get Mercari alerts:

Mercari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.