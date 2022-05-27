Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DMLRY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.