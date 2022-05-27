Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMLRY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

