Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the April 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MEIYF opened at $9.52 on Friday. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.
About Mercialys (Get Rating)
