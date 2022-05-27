MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.61 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

