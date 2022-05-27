MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MFV stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

