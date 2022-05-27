MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of MFV stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.
About MFS Special Value Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
