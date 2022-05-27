MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGEE stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,655 shares of company stock worth $122,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

