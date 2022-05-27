MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

