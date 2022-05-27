MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 165.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.