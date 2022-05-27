Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA):

5/24/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $231.00 to $226.00.

5/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $211.00.

5/9/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00.

3/31/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.17 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

